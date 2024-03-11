WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured CM Punk Set for Special Appearance in Chicago Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Injured CM Punk Set for Special Appearance in Chicago Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite being sidelined with an injury, CM Punk won't be skipping an appearance in his hometown of Chicago.

WWE has confirmed that the ex-world champion will make an appearance at the Raw event scheduled for March 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. This event is one of the last editions of Raw before WrestleMania 40. Speculation is rife that WWE has plans for Punk at WrestleMania 40, potentially involving him in various capacities such as hosting, commentary, co-hosting the pre-show panel, or even participating in a match. Punk's last in-ring action was during the Royal Rumble match, after which he hasn't competed due to his injury.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 10:23AM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

