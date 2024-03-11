Vince McMahon Finalizes Massive $412 Million Stock Sale in WWE Parent Company TKO

It has now been verified that Vince McMahon has completed the sale of nearly $412 million worth of stock in WWE's parent company, TKO.

A declaration was submitted on March 4 indicating Vince McMahon's intention to sell 5,350,000 shares of Class A common stock at a total of $411,950,000. Initially, this document served merely as an expression of intent.

Subsequently, on March 8, a further document was filed, affirming that the sale was executed on March 7.

The document verifies that the sale of 5,350,000 shares at $77 per share culminated in the previously mentioned sum of $411,950,000.

Mark Shapiro, TKO's President and COO, remarked that after the sale, McMahon's ownership in TKO's stock is "approximately 8.5%."

The statement reads:

On March 7, 2024, the Reporting Person sold an aggregate of 5,350,000 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Excludes 83,102 restricted stock units which were forfeited by the Reporting Person in connection with his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the board of directors of the Issuer.

Excludes 100 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock owned individually by the Reporting Person’s wife, Linda McMahon. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.