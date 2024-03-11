WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Vince McMahon Finalizes Massive $412 Million Stock Sale in WWE Parent Company TKO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Vince McMahon Finalizes Massive $412 Million Stock Sale in WWE Parent Company TKO

It has now been verified that Vince McMahon has completed the sale of nearly $412 million worth of stock in WWE's parent company, TKO.

A declaration was submitted on March 4 indicating Vince McMahon's intention to sell 5,350,000 shares of Class A common stock at a total of $411,950,000. Initially, this document served merely as an expression of intent.

Subsequently, on March 8, a further document was filed, affirming that the sale was executed on March 7.

The document verifies that the sale of 5,350,000 shares at $77 per share culminated in the previously mentioned sum of $411,950,000.

Mark Shapiro, TKO's President and COO, remarked that after the sale, McMahon's ownership in TKO's stock is "approximately 8.5%."

The statement reads:

On March 7, 2024, the Reporting Person sold an aggregate of 5,350,000 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Excludes 83,102 restricted stock units which were forfeited by the Reporting Person in connection with his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the board of directors of the Issuer.

Excludes 100 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock owned individually by the Reporting Person’s wife, Linda McMahon. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.

John Cena Goes Nude In Daring Skit at 2024 Oscars

During the 2024 Oscars, John Cena made a bold appearance, presenting the award for Best Costume Design to "Poor Things" without any clothes [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 09:23AM

Source: investor.tkogrp.com
Tags: #wwe #tko #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86562/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π