What's On Tap For Tonight's RAW: GUNTHER's Wrestlemania Opponent Decision, More

Tonight, WWE will unveil a fresh episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, featuring a contest to determine GUNTHER's challenger at Wrestlemania. The card features:
- Intercontinental Title Shot Gauntlet Match: Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn,
- Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed battle it out.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Current champions The Kabuki Warriors defend against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
- A singles match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.
⚡ John Cena Goes Nude In Daring Skit at 2024 Oscars
During the 2024 Oscars, John Cena made a bold appearance, presenting the award for Best Costume Design to "Poor Things" without any clothes [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 09:23AM
