What's On Tap For Tonight's RAW: GUNTHER's Wrestlemania Opponent Decision, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Tonight, WWE will unveil a fresh episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, featuring a contest to determine GUNTHER's challenger at Wrestlemania. The card features:

- Intercontinental Title Shot Gauntlet Match: Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn,

- Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed battle it out.

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Current champions The Kabuki Warriors defend against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

- A singles match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

John Cena Goes Nude In Daring Skit at 2024 Oscars

During the 2024 Oscars, John Cena made a bold appearance, presenting the award for Best Costume Design to "Poor Things" without any clothes [...]

