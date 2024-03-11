The Undertaker Reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page's Tribute Entrance with His Theme Song at UFC 299

The Undertaker has reacted to Michael “Venom” Page utilizing his iconic entrance music during UFC 299. Page, marking a triumphant debut, overcame Kevin Holland at the event. He chose The Undertaker’s theme song for his walkout, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by "The Phenom."
He acknowledged the gesture by sharing a clip of the entrance on social media, complimenting it with a message that read, “Nice entrance and congrats on the W.” This interaction is part of a growing trend of WWE and UFC crossovers, following the merger of the two entities into TKO in September 2023.
Nice entrance & congrats on the W, @MichaelPage247.@UFC https://t.co/cgSTfM1aw8— Undertaker (@undertaker) March 10, 2024
