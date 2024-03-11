WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page's Tribute Entrance with His Theme Song at UFC 299

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

The Undertaker has reacted to Michael “Venom” Page utilizing his iconic entrance music during UFC 299. Page, marking a triumphant debut, overcame Kevin Holland at the event. He chose The Undertaker’s theme song for his walkout, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by "The Phenom."

He acknowledged the gesture by sharing a clip of the entrance on social media, complimenting it with a message that read, “Nice entrance and congrats on the W.” This interaction is part of a growing trend of WWE and UFC crossovers, following the merger of the two entities into TKO in September 2023.

Tags: #wwe #ufc #undertaker #michael page

