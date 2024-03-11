ECW Legend Expresses Surprise Over Paul Heyman Agreeing to WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman was revealed as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, set to be honored in Philadelphia, the cradle of ECW. The announcement caught former ECW talent, the Blue Meanie, off guard. During his appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the Blue Meanie expressed his astonishment at Heyman's acceptance of the Hall of Fame honor, suggesting that Heyman, often referred to as the Wiseman, likely believes his journey in WWE is just beginning.

“Because, knowing Paul, Paul’s probably thinking, ‘Hey, I’m just getting started. My career’s not over; I’m still active. To Paul, his best work is still yet to come. And to go in this early, to him, I think he would have maybe fought it. But Paul’s been a huge part of my career, a huge part of my life. I don’t know where I would be in my life without pro wrestling. And I certainly don’t know where I would have been if Raven and Stevie [Richards] hadn’t presented me to Paul, [and] if Paul hadn’t gone, ‘Yeah, let’s give this kid a try.’ And not only did he give me a try, he allowed me to make mistakes and learn from mistakes,”