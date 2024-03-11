WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Becky Lynch Pins Male Star at WWE Lafayette Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Becky Lynch Pins Male Star at WWE Lafayette Event

At a recent non-televised WWE event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, on March 10th, Becky Lynch achieved a notable victory by pinning a male competitor.

In a mixed tag team match, Becky Lynch joined forces with Kevin Owens to face off against Grayson Waller and Nia Jax. While the outcome, favoring Lynch and Owens, didn't come as a shock, the manner of victory certainly made headlines. Rather than pinning her usual adversary Nia Jax, Lynch executed her finishing move, the Man-Handle Slam, on Grayson Waller, "The Aussie Icon," to clinch the match.

The surprising moment was captured as seen below.

WWE Superstar Trades Luxury Car for Over 10,000 Arcade Games in Viral Video

WWE superstar Brutus Creed recently made an extraordinary exchange, swapping for over 10,000 arcade games in a video that was circulated on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 09:41AM


Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #kevin owens #grayson waller

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86557/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π