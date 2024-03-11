Becky Lynch Pins Male Star at WWE Lafayette Event

At a recent non-televised WWE event at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, on March 10th, Becky Lynch achieved a notable victory by pinning a male competitor.
In a mixed tag team match, Becky Lynch joined forces with Kevin Owens to face off against Grayson Waller and Nia Jax. While the outcome, favoring Lynch and Owens, didn't come as a shock, the manner of victory certainly made headlines. Rather than pinning her usual adversary Nia Jax, Lynch executed her finishing move, the Man-Handle Slam, on Grayson Waller, "The Aussie Icon," to clinch the match.
The surprising moment was captured as seen below.
Becky Lynch pins Grayson Waller at a live event— Andrew (@bigtimeEST) March 11, 2024
Is that the 3rd man she’s pinned/submitted in WWE?
James Ellsworth, Mike Kanellis and now Grayson. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8u2IovPTVi
