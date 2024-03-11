Cody Rhodes Names Fellow WWE Supersar as 'One of Dusty's Kids'

Cody Rhodes has recently taken to social media to commemorate the achievements of a fellow WWE superstar and member of the 'Dusty's Kids' group.

As he gears up for a strenuous double-header at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes showcased an extensive array of autographed merchandise available for purchase through WWE Shop, Fanatics, and the WrestleMania superstore on social media. This move sparked a reaction from Bayley, who then highlighted her own signed merchandise – a photo of herself pointing at the WrestleMania sign after her triumph at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Following Bayley's post, Cody Rhodes shared a tweet to celebrate the remarkable achievements of two of Dusty Rhodes' 'children' during this year's Royal Rumble event.

Cody stated:

"Dusty’s Kids" (Who Won The Royal Rumble)