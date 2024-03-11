WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Names Fellow WWE Supersar as 'One of Dusty's Kids'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

Cody Rhodes Names Fellow WWE Supersar as 'One of Dusty's Kids'

Cody Rhodes has recently taken to social media to commemorate the achievements of a fellow WWE superstar and member of the 'Dusty's Kids' group.

As he gears up for a strenuous double-header at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes showcased an extensive array of autographed merchandise available for purchase through WWE Shop, Fanatics, and the WrestleMania superstore on social media. This move sparked a reaction from Bayley, who then highlighted her own signed merchandise – a photo of herself pointing at the WrestleMania sign after her triumph at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Following Bayley's post, Cody Rhodes shared a tweet to celebrate the remarkable achievements of two of Dusty Rhodes' 'children' during this year's Royal Rumble event.

Cody stated:

"Dusty’s Kids" (Who Won The Royal Rumble)

WWE Superstar Trades Luxury Car for Over 10,000 Arcade Games in Viral Video

WWE superstar Brutus Creed recently made an extraordinary exchange, swapping for over 10,000 arcade games in a video that was circulated on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2024 09:41AM


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #bayley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86555/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π