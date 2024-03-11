WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dijak Comments On His WWE NXT Asylum Match With Joe Gacy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2024

In the Asylum match against Joe Gacy at NXT Roadblock, there were moments that leaned into the absurd, and Dijak acknowledged this on social media, garnering acclaim. The encounter, part of last week’s NXT special episode, featured unconventional elements like duct tape, among others, leading to Dijak's victory. On Sunday, he took to Twitter, amplifying a fan's appreciation for the match's light-hearted approach, highlighting its refusal to be overly serious.

Dijak commented on X:

“Pro wrestling is a variety show and I love every variety. Everyone’s preferences should be respected and served. I love having serious matches, funny matches, weapons matches, all matches. Don’t let other people tell you something you liked was stupid. I’m glad you enjoyed it!”

