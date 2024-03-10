WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Shelton Benjamin Reportedly Engages in Discussions with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

Shelton Benjamin Reportedly Engages in Discussions with AEW

Shelton Benjamin transitioned to a free agent status upon the conclusion of his non-compete clause following his departure from WWE in December. An update from Fightful Select reveals developments regarding the next chapter for the ex-WWE athlete, including recent dialogues with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The narrative highlights that Benjamin and AEW did not immediately engage in conversations upon his transition to free agency. However, discussions regarding the possibility of Benjamin making appearances for AEW have occurred recently. The nature of these discussions, whether they pertain to a contract or a full-time agreement, remains undisclosed, but it is confirmed that dialogue regarding potential AEW appearances took place roughly a month ago.

Moreover, it's mentioned that there were proponents within AEW advocating for Benjamin's inclusion in the roster last year, amidst speculations regarding the nearing end of his WWE contract. Despite the inaccuracies about the timing of his contract's conclusion, WWE proceeded with his release in September 2023, alongside several other talents.

Former WWE Superstars Get Married In Non-Traditional Hawaii Wedding

Nine months following their engagement announcement, Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis, better known to WWE enthusiasts as Riddick Moss, have [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2024 03:04PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #shelton benjamin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86545/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π