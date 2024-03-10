Shelton Benjamin Reportedly Engages in Discussions with AEW

Shelton Benjamin transitioned to a free agent status upon the conclusion of his non-compete clause following his departure from WWE in December. An update from Fightful Select reveals developments regarding the next chapter for the ex-WWE athlete, including recent dialogues with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The narrative highlights that Benjamin and AEW did not immediately engage in conversations upon his transition to free agency. However, discussions regarding the possibility of Benjamin making appearances for AEW have occurred recently. The nature of these discussions, whether they pertain to a contract or a full-time agreement, remains undisclosed, but it is confirmed that dialogue regarding potential AEW appearances took place roughly a month ago.

Moreover, it's mentioned that there were proponents within AEW advocating for Benjamin's inclusion in the roster last year, amidst speculations regarding the nearing end of his WWE contract. Despite the inaccuracies about the timing of his contract's conclusion, WWE proceeded with his release in September 2023, alongside several other talents.