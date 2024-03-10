WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstars Get Married In Non-Traditional Hawaii Wedding

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

Nine months following their engagement announcement, Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis, better known to WWE enthusiasts as Riddick Moss, have solemnized their marriage.

As reported by PEOPLE, the ceremony took place at the Kualoa Ranch in Waikiki, Hawaii, on March 8. The choice of venue holds sentimental value as it lies equidistant from their birthplaces, Melbourne, Australia, and Edina, Minnesota. The duo initially connected a decade ago, courtesy of Rallis reaching out to Dashwood via social media direct messages. It was through the encouragement of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, shared friends and ex-WWE colleagues, that they decided to explore their relationship further.

"Marriage is the ultimate commitment," Dashwood told PEOPLE. "No matter what, we'll always be there for one another, pushing, supporting and enriching each other's lives in every way we can."

"Yep, she's stuck with me," Rallis added, jokingly. "But seriously, it's all those things for me as well, and the wedding is the celebration of that commitment."

For their unique wedding ceremony, Tenille Dashwood chose a white dress from Grace Loves Lace, complemented by Mike Rallis in a soft mauve suit by State and Liberty. Opting for a departure from traditional wedding norms, the couple decided against including speeches at their reception. This decision allowed Dashwood, Rallis, and their attendees more time to immerse themselves in live music, engage in lawn games, savor cocktails, and participate in what was described as an "epic dance party."

Source: people.com
Tags: #wwe #emma #tenille dashwood #riddick moss #mike rallis

