Jim Ross Expresses Pride in Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently expressed that Paul Heyman's forthcoming induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame is entirely justified.

The Associated Press has revealed that Heyman will be recognized at an illustrious ceremony in Philadelphia on Friday, April 5th, where he will be honored alongside other wrestling greats such as Bull Nakano and The U.S Express. On a recent installment of his podcast 'Grilling JR,' Jim Ross lauded Heyman, disclosing that the decision to transition Heyman to commentary in WCW was initially his suggestion.

“Oh yeah, there’s nobody going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, past or present, that’s more deserving than Paul Heyman.

I saw this brash, young manager that the booking committee did not want to work with on a regular basis because he was very smart, smarter than most of them, and very demanding, so, my idea was, ‘Well if you guys aren’t gonna use this kid, I’ll use him on the broadcast’.

So it’s my idea to make him a broadcaster to start with and he’s never let me down or anybody else down that he’s worked for”

Ross and Heyman were known for their intense verbal exchanges while sharing the commentary booth, yet 'Good Old JR' maintains that this dynamic tension actually elevated his performance as a broadcaster, bringing out his best:

“Without question, he brought the best out of me. He knew how to p*ss me off, he knew how to manage it. He was great, he was great.

People really legitimately believed that Heyman and I hated each other. They legitimately believed that we hated each other and nothing could be farther from the truth, I’m happy to say.”

The current AEW commentator, Ross, disclosed that he would not be involved in the induction ceremony, yet he expressed his pride in Heyman's achievements and confirmed he would be tuning in to watch the event:

“I’m very happy for Paul, I’m proud of him. Although I won’t be able to be involved in his Hall of Fame day, I will certainly be watching in earnest and I’m just proud for him. It’s nobody quite like him, ever. Now or then or forever.

So, good for Paul. Good dude, talented as hell and has been talented through multiple generations and multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him to say the very least. He’s very well-deserving and I don’t know who else is going in the Hall of Fame this year but nobody that’s gonna go in is more deserving than Paul Heyman.”