Backstage Discontent In WWE Regarding Forthcoming Championship Bout

WWE's NXT Road Block event unfolded on Tuesday, showcasing premier matches including a clash between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo to determine the next challenger for the NXT Championship, and a bout featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Kabuki Warriors, against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley among others.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select shared insights stating, “officials were very happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show. However, there was some frustration with the champions having a title defense booked for next week’s Raw during Monday’s show.”

The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend their titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Additionally, Raw is expected to feature Becky Lynch versus Liv Morgan, along with a Gauntlet match at WrestleMania 40 involving Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. This match aims to select a contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.