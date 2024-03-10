WWE Performer Earns Accolades for Highlight Moment in Latest Bout

The latest NXT installment showcased a number of high-stakes matches, including the NXT Championship Number One Contender’s Match featuring Carmelo Hayes against Tony D’Angelo, a clash between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley, a battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker facing Chase U, and an intense Asylum Match pitting Dijak against Joe Gacy.

The episode attracted an audience of 654,000 viewers, securing a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic on the USA Network.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has reported that the Asylum Match between Dijak and Gacy was highly acclaimed backstage, with particular praise directed at Dijak for executing a moonsault from the top of the cage.