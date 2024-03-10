WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Performer Earns Accolades for Highlight Moment in Latest Bout

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

WWE Performer Earns Accolades for Highlight Moment in Latest Bout

The latest NXT installment showcased a number of high-stakes matches, including the NXT Championship Number One Contender’s Match featuring Carmelo Hayes against Tony D’Angelo, a clash between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley, a battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker facing Chase U, and an intense Asylum Match pitting Dijak against Joe Gacy.

The episode attracted an audience of 654,000 viewers, securing a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic on the USA Network.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has reported that the Asylum Match between Dijak and Gacy was highly acclaimed backstage, with particular praise directed at Dijak for executing a moonsault from the top of the cage.

WWE WrestleMania XL Results, Alexandria, LA: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

WWE hosted a live event at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA, on Saturday evening as part of their "Road to WrestleMania XL" ser [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2024 08:23AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #dijak

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86528/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π