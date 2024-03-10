WWE WrestleMania XL Results, Alexandria, LA: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Clash with The Bloodline

WWE hosted a live event at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA, on Saturday evening as part of their "Road to WrestleMania XL" series.

The evening's highlight featured Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins teaming up for the first time in the ring. This was in preparation for their highly anticipated main event at WrestleMania XL: Night 1, where they will face The Bloodline's The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During the event on March 9th in Alexandria, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Revolutionary” Seth Rollins teamed up to secure a victory over The Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Below is a summary of the quick match results from the event:

- GUNTHER successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso

- Sami Zayn triumphed over Shinsuke Nakamura

- AJ Styles emerged victorious against Carlito

- Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax

- The team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega won against Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY

- LA Knight overcame Santos Escobar

- Omos won against Akira Tozawa in a match filled with comedic moments

- Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso