Jay Lethal Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Mother on AEW Collision

Jay Lethal honored his late mother in last night's episode of AEW Collision, following her passing at the end of last month. According to PWInsider, Shirley Shipman, Lethal's mother, died on February 29th. The AEW star wore an armband during the show as a tribute to her.
It is reported that Lethal's parents have been instrumental in his wrestling journey, providing unwavering support from his beginnings in the independent circuits to attending every ROH event in the Northeast US. A service to celebrate Shipman's life is scheduled for Tuesday, arranged by Nesbitt Funerals.
Through the table Jay Lethal goes!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SussexCoChicken | @RealJeffJarrett | @TheLethalJay | @malakaiblxck | @Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/SrXDbKbYYa
