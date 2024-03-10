WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jay Lethal Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Mother on AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

Jay Lethal Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Mother on AEW Collision

Jay Lethal honored his late mother in last night's episode of AEW Collision, following her passing at the end of last month. According to PWInsider, Shirley Shipman, Lethal's mother, died on February 29th. The AEW star wore an armband during the show as a tribute to her.

It is reported that Lethal's parents have been instrumental in his wrestling journey, providing unwavering support from his beginnings in the independent circuits to attending every ROH event in the Northeast US. A service to celebrate Shipman's life is scheduled for Tuesday, arranged by Nesbitt Funerals.

Paul Heyman Reveals Reasons for Initially Resisting WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As previously mentioned, the seasoned WWE figure and ex-ECW executive Paul Heyman has been formally inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2024 02:56PM


Tags: #aew #collision #jay lethal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86542/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π