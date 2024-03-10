WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Heyman Reveals Reasons for Initially Resisting WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

As previously mentioned, the seasoned WWE figure and ex-ECW executive Paul Heyman has been formally inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, PA.

In a conversation with TMZ, Heyman shared his reasons for previously declining induction into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Well, I mean, imagine it this way, if I had accepted the award while I was The Advocate for Brock Lesnar and none of my work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was part of my Hall of Fame induction, then by now, we’d be sitting there saying, ‘Oh, how did we induct him five years ago and missed this whole chapter of his career.’”

“So, you know, the only thing that gives me pause this year is that Roman Reigns and I are not going anywhere. We plan on sticking around. He will continue to be the reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion in the greatest title run of all time and the part of the industry that we are viewing to disrupt now, which would be a disruption of the disruption that we started in August 2020.”

Source: TMZ
