WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Nia Jax Eyes Dream Match with Jade Cargill, Believes They Could "Make Magic" in the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

Nia Jax Eyes Dream Match with Jade Cargill, Believes They Could "Make Magic" in the Ring

In a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE star Nia Jax expressed her desire to face Jade Cargill in the ring, praising Cargill's exceptional physical presence and character.

“I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she’s molded from clay. She’s incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic. I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she’s top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she’s somebody I’ve never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she’s never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic.”

John Cena Dismisses Importance of Dave Meltzer’s Match Ratings

John Cena gives scant regard to Dave Meltzer's assessments of matches. Dave Meltzer's evaluations of wrestling matches have sparked conside [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 10, 2024 02:48PM


Tags: #wwe #nia jax #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86540/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π