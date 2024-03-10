WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Dismisses Importance of Dave Meltzer’s Match Ratings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2024

John Cena Dismisses Importance of Dave Meltzer's Match Ratings

John Cena gives scant regard to Dave Meltzer's assessments of matches.

Dave Meltzer's evaluations of wrestling matches have sparked considerable discussion among fans, a trend that has intensified with the advent of social media during his tenure as a professional wrestling journalist.

Although fans frequently engage in debates over these ratings, wrestlers tend to have a distinct perspective.

During an appearance at 92NY, John Cena shared his thoughts on the significance of match ratings. The renowned WWE figure stated that, in his eyes, the response from the live audience and the overall viewer engagement are the paramount factors.

“So how do I put this? I am much more concerned when I perform for WWE in how the audience as a whole feels about my performance rather than one individual trying to grade me in a level of stars.

Not that it doesn’t matter, because that is a great way for those to try and get equity and try to get noticed. It’s a great ranking system and I do appreciate it. I’m not knocking critics. I’m just saying my process is to make sure that everyone who paid a ticket had a great night.”

#wwe #john cena #dave metlzer

