Brock Lesnar Reinstated to WWE Roster

Brock Lesnar has been reinstated on the WWE website’s roster page, marking his return. Previously, the ex-WWE World Champion found his name embroiled in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, leading to his exclusion from this year’s Royal Rumble event, a halt in his creative involvement, and his removal from the promotional activities for WWE 2K24 and the WWE 2K Supercard mobile games. With his restoration to the roster, it appears WWE has resolved the issues concerning Lesnar.

Lesnar's most recent appearance was at the WWE Summer Slam Premium Live Event, where he concluded a trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes. As Lesnar is now back on the roster, there's growing speculation on who he might compete against upon his return, especially with WrestleMania on the horizon. Before the legal complications, a match at WrestleMania XL had been anticipated, and with rumors swirling, it could still be on the cards. GUNTHER had expressed a desire to face Lesnar, calling him his "dream opponent." With WrestleMania approaching and Lesnar's roster status restored, the dream match between GUNTHER and Lesnar remains a possibility that could excite fans worldwide.