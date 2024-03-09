Several Championships Change Hands at TNA Sacrifice

At the recent TNA Sacrifice event, new champions were crowned. Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The System, overcame ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), seizing the tag team championship titles and concluding Austin and Bey's reign at 139 days. Additionally, the event saw Dani Luna and Jody Threat, forming the team Spitfire, capturing the tag team titles by defeating MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich). MK Ultra's title run came to an end after just 14 days.