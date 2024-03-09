WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Several Championships Change Hands at TNA Sacrifice

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2024

Several Championships Change Hands at TNA Sacrifice

At the recent TNA Sacrifice event, new champions were crowned. Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards, collectively known as The System, overcame ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), seizing the tag team championship titles and concluding Austin and Bey's reign at 139 days. Additionally, the event saw Dani Luna and Jody Threat, forming the team Spitfire, capturing the tag team titles by defeating MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich). MK Ultra's title run came to an end after just 14 days.

Updates on The Rock's Role in the Selection of 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and The U.S. Express, consisting of Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, are the confirmed inductees for the WWE Hall o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 08, 2024 05:05PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #sacrifice

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86521/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π