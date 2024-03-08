WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updates on The Rock's Role in the Selection of 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2024

Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and The U.S. Express, consisting of Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, are the confirmed inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024 so far. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 5th, following SmackDown.

It has been previously reported that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be making the final decisions on Hall of Fame inductees for the first time. Additionally, Fightful Select has mentioned that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also exerting influence.

“Sources within WWE have told us that The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees. One indicated to us that would be evident if the planned inductees are revealed as scheduled. We weren’t given any additional info as to what that means. Another source said The Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees, though we’ve not confirmed that to be the case.”

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #the rock #dwyane johnson

