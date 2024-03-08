WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Schiavone Confirms Tony Khan Consulted Martha Hart Regarding Sting's Rafters Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2024

Tony Schiavone confirmed a recent report during his latest appearance on AEW Dynamite, marking a significant event. Sting descended from the rafters in a nostalgic entrance reminiscent of his WCW days, an act he hadn't performed for a considerable period. This spectacle quickly became a topic of widespread conversation on social media platforms, serving as an impactful farewell before his last match at AEW Revolution.

It has been reported by Fightful Select that Tony Khan, the President of AEW, had discussions with Martha Hart regarding this particular entrance. This gesture sought Martha Hart's approval since the method of entrance was infamously associated with the tragic death of her husband, Owen Hart, in WWF. Schiavone discussed their dialogue in the recent episode of his podcast, What Happened When.

"Tony [Tony Khan] did call Martha Hart, I was there when he fucking called her. He told me, ‘Go let Sting, Darby, and the Bucks know that Martha Hart and I have talked and she has given it her blessing.’ I went and told them what the communication was. Would not have done it without first talking to Martha Hart."

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #tony khan #tony schiavone #martha hart

