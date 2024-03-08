The US Express to be Inducted into 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced today that The US Express, comprising Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, celebrating their impactful contribution to wrestling. The duo, renowned for their grand entrance to Bruce Springsteen's "Born in The U.S.A." during the 1980s, went on to achieve remarkable success before pursuing individual careers.

As a team, Rotunda and Windham captured the World Tag Team Championship twice, engaging in memorable bouts against the likes of Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik and The Dream Team, which included Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Beyond the ring, their relationship extended to becoming brothers-in-law.

Windham previously earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a part of The Four Horsemen. The induction ceremony is scheduled to occur in Philadelphia, a city synonymous with ECW, on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center during the WrestleMania weekend festivities. The event will also honor inductees such as Bull Nakano and Paul Heyman, immediately following SmackDown.