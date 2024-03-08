WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Rumored to Revive The Rock’s 'Concert' Segment in the Lead-Up to WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2024

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be hitting another high note with a "Rock Concert" segment before WWE WrestleMania 40. The rumor mill is buzzing thanks to a tweet from @WrestleVotes stating:

"According to sources, the much-anticipated return of 'The Rock Concert' could light up next week's SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I'm told this idea has been brewing for weeks, with a possible announcement of it tonight on SD."

While anticipation builds for The Rock's potential performance, ticket sales for the Memphis SmackDown show are still catching up, with 9,975 tickets reportedly distributed as of Wednesday by @WrestleTix. In contrast, tonight's SmackDown in Dallas is on track to mark WWE's 6th straight TV sellout, and the upcoming Monday's RAW in Houston is nearing a full house.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Might Set Its Stage in Minneapolis in 2025

Since 2015, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been on the radar for hosting WrestleMania, notably missing out on WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which wa [...]

