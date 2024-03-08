WWE Rumored to Revive The Rock’s 'Concert' Segment in the Lead-Up to WrestleMania 40

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be hitting another high note with a "Rock Concert" segment before WWE WrestleMania 40. The rumor mill is buzzing thanks to a tweet from @WrestleVotes stating:

"According to sources, the much-anticipated return of 'The Rock Concert' could light up next week's SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I'm told this idea has been brewing for weeks, with a possible announcement of it tonight on SD."

While anticipation builds for The Rock's potential performance, ticket sales for the Memphis SmackDown show are still catching up, with 9,975 tickets reportedly distributed as of Wednesday by @WrestleTix. In contrast, tonight's SmackDown in Dallas is on track to mark WWE's 6th straight TV sellout, and the upcoming Monday's RAW in Houston is nearing a full house.