WWE WrestleMania 41 Might Set Its Stage in Minneapolis in 2025

Since 2015, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been on the radar for hosting WrestleMania, notably missing out on WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which was awarded to Orlando, Florida. The speculation suggests that if WWE chooses Minneapolis for the event, it would likely take place in the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. The stadium, known for its indoor setting, can accommodate up to 73,000 spectators for such events. While Minneapolis has been a strong contender, there's been speculative chatter about Las Vegas potentially hosting the event.

Recent Developments A significant hint towards the location of WrestleMania came from recent legislative activities in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives recently approved a bill and discussed the Sports Grant bill in a session with The House Economic Development Finance and Policy Committee. During this discussion, Wendy Blackshaw, CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, hinted at an impending announcement of a "third event" they are nearly ready to unveil.

Expected to be announced in the coming weeks, this event is touted to have an economic impact only second to the Super Bowl, which aligns well with the magnitude of WrestleMania. This timing coincides with WWE's usual practice of announcing the venue for the next WrestleMania around this period, making Minneapolis a likely candidate for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.