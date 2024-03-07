WWE SmackDown Might Temporarily Move to FS1

This fall, the FOX Network plans to introduce NCAA College Football to its Friday night lineup, potentially impacting WWE SmackDown's current September slot. FOX Sports revealed that starting this fall, it will broadcast NCAA football games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences on Friday nights.

This scheduling includes a "dedicated primetime window" for these games, which coincides with WWE SmackDown's usual airing time from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST. The Associated Press has reported that these football games are intended to replace SmackDown on FOX come October, as WWE transitions its programming to the USA Network following the end of its current contract with FOX. The shift may result in SmackDown temporarily relocating to FS1 in September due to some football games airing on FOX during that period. SmackDown has been moved to FS1 before, notably for the MLB Playoffs and World Series broadcasts.

In related news, WWE SmackDown is set to switch to the USA Network in October. Concurrently, NXT will start airing on The CW, and Monday Night Raw is slated to move from the USA Network to Netflix in January 2025.