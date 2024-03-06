WWE Initially Explored Airing a Different Program on Netflix Prior to Finalizing Monday Night Raw Agreement

WWE had initially considered airing a different program, potentially NXT, on Netflix before ultimately deciding to move its premier show, Monday Night Raw, to the streaming platform, starting January 2025.

The agreement with Netflix marks a significant shift for WWE, as Monday Night Raw will transition from the USA Network to Netflix in 2025.

Additionally, WWE negotiated an increase in the broadcasting rights for SmackDown with FOX, currently averaging $205 million annually, to $287 million annually in its upcoming contract with NBCU, which will see SmackDown airing on the USA Network.

The contract for broadcasting Raw on Netflix spans ten years, with a total value exceeding $5 billion, equating to at least $500 million annually. The current contract for Raw on the USA Network concludes at the end of September 2024, and plans for the interim broadcasting of Raw, before its move to Netflix, are still under discussion.

Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics shared insights from a presentation by TKO COO Mark Shapiro at the Morgan Stanley Conference. Shapiro revealed that initial discussions with Netflix involved airing NXT on their platform. However, the conversation shifted towards moving Raw to Netflix, leading to broader discussions about global broadcasting rights. The successful negotiation of this deal was attributed to the efforts of WWE President Nick Khan and TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer.