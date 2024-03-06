Bull Nakano to Be Inducted into 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Bull Nakano is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, marking her as a rightful honoree for her remarkable career. This announcement was made by ESPN on a Wednesday morning, highlighting Nakano's status as one of the most celebrated female wrestlers ever. Her wrestling journey began in Japan in the 1980s, where she quickly rose to prominence within All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, becoming a leading attraction.

During the 1990s, Nakano expanded her influence to Mexico, capturing the CMLL World Women's Championship in 1992. She then engaged in a notable rivalry with Alundra Blayze (Madusa) in the WWE, a feud that saw her securing the Women's Titles at Tokyo Dome in 1994. This event, an all-female card by All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling, featured a rare WWE title defense on Japanese soil.

Nakano would lose the title back to Blayze in the subsequent year. Her career also included a stint in WCW during the '90s, where she notably participated in events co-promoted with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in North Korea, attracting record-breaking audiences. Nakano retired from wrestling in 1997. She becomes the second inductee announced for this year's ceremony, which will occur in Philadelphia, the storied base of ECW, on the weekend of WrestleMania at the Wells Fargo Center, following SmackDown on April 5th.