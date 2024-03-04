Paul Heyman Set for 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman, the manager behind some of WWE's greatest talents, is set to join the prestigious ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame later this year.

The announcement of Heyman's induction, reported by The Associated Press, carries special significance as it will take place in Philadelphia, PA. This city holds a profound connection to Heyman, as it was the epicenter of ECW's electrifying shows during his tenure as a key figure in the promotion.

Reflecting on his time with ECW, Heyman emphasized the ethos of hard work and staying ahead of the curve that defined the promotion's legacy.

"The extreme in ECW stood for the work ethic involved... The legacy of ECW is firmly rooted in the very simple concepts of paying attention to the cultural curve and obsessively trying to stay a few steps ahead of it.”

Triple H, who has shared many memorable moments with Heyman on WWE programming, including their rivalries over the years, took to Twitter to offer his congratulations and respect for Heyman's forthcoming honor.