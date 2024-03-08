Reported Date For WWE Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE has solidified its strategy for its next event in Saudi Arabia, continuing its series of shows in the nation.

Following last year's events, which included Night of Champions in May and Crown Jewel in November, the company remains in a decade-long agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority. This arrangement ensures WWE receives significant financial compensation for conducting two events annually within Saudi Arabia.

Recent developments reveal that WWE is targeting May for its upcoming Saudi Arabian event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with Dave Meltzer at the helm of the report, it's confirmed that the planned date for this spectacle is May 25th. Intriguingly, this schedule places the WWE event just a day prior to AEW's Double or Nothing, adding an interesting dynamic to the wrestling calendar.