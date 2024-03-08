Reported Date For WWE Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE has solidified its strategy for its next event in Saudi Arabia, continuing its series of shows in the nation.
Following last year's events, which included Night of Champions in May and Crown Jewel in November, the company remains in a decade-long agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority. This arrangement ensures WWE receives significant financial compensation for conducting two events annually within Saudi Arabia.
Recent developments reveal that WWE is targeting May for its upcoming Saudi Arabian event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with Dave Meltzer at the helm of the report, it's confirmed that the planned date for this spectacle is May 25th. Intriguingly, this schedule places the WWE event just a day prior to AEW's Double or Nothing, adding an interesting dynamic to the wrestling calendar.
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 41 Might Set Its Stage in Minneapolis in 2025
Since 2015, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been on the radar for hosting WrestleMania, notably missing out on WrestleMania 33 in 2017, which wa [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 08, 2024 11:48AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com