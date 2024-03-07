Commentator No Longer Featured on AEW Roster Page

Kevin Kelly's association with All Elite Wrestling has seemingly come to an end.

Noticed first by fans on Thursday, Kevin Kelly's name was conspicuously absent from the AEW roster page. Although there's a slim chance this might be a mishap from AEW's end, indications are strong that Kelly's tenure with the company has concluded.

Kelly embarked on his AEW journey in June of last year, stepping in as the primary play-by-play commentator for the introduction of AEW's Collision show on TNT, working alongside Nigel McGuinness. Since its inception, he became a fixture of the program, despite Tony Schiavone later becoming a part of the commentary team. Notably, Kelly was absent from the commentary team for the Revolution pay-per-view event this past Sunday.

During the weekend, he responded to a Twitter query about his reduced role, alleging that he was "libeled" by Ian, who is speculated to be Ian Riccaboni, and felt sidelined.

Before his stint with AEW, Kelly was known for his work as a backstage interviewer for WWE, followed by commentary roles for ROH and subsequently for NJPW.