WWE Stars Unite in Support of Bianca Belair Against Racist Comments on Social Media

A photograph showcasing Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes was recently shared to highlight the launch of the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game. The image appeared in a post by @WWEGames on Instagram, where it attracted racist remarks directed at Bianca. Several WWE stars swiftly rallied in support of Bianca, voicing their solidarity through Twitter/X.

Big E stated, "The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from 'fans.' And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry."

Zelina Vega expressed, "Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST. The 'fans' that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us."

Rhea Ripley added, "EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you 💁🏻‍♀️ #EST"