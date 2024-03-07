WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lex Luger Shares WWE Permitted Him to Watch Sting's AEW Farewell Match Off-Camera

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

Lex Luger recently shared his experience of attending Sting's last match at AEW Revolution on Busted Open Radio. He was there to witness The Stinger's memorable performance, with WWE's permission, but under the condition that he and fellow guest Diamond Dallas Page stay off camera. Luger found this to be a reasonable request. His bond with Sting dates back to their WCW days, making it especially meaningful for him to watch his long-time friend secure a win in his farewell appearance.

Luger: That crowd was phenomenal, they stayed hot, they were lit for the match, I was so excited. They got out us out there so we could kind of soak in the atmosphere..

DDP: Off-camera, off-camera. We didn’t want to be on camera, yeah.

Luger: WWE is classy. They said you can go and everything just don’t be on camera, interviewed or be part of the match.

Tags: #aew #revolution #wwe #lex luger

