WWE Releases Complete Ticket Information for Money in the Bank 2024 Event

WWE has revealed the complete details for the upcoming Money in the Bank event's ticket sales, scheduled for next week. The weekend will feature a triple-event lineup, starting with Smackdown, followed by the Money in the Bank, and concluding with NXT Heatwave, all set to take place from July 5th to July 7th. Ticket sales will commence on March 15th.

TICKETS FOR MASSIVE THREE-EVENT

MONEY IN THE BANK WEEKEND AVAILABLE MARCH 15

Scotiabank Arena In Toronto to Host Friday Night SmackDown, Money In The Bank & NXT Heatwave Across Consecutive Nights

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that three-day combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Money In The Bank and NXT Heatwave emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this July will be available Friday, March, 15 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

The three-event weekend begins with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, July 5, followed by Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 6 and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7.

An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown, Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave will be available starting Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Fans can register to receive access to the exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/mitb2024-presale-registration.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars as they fight to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

In addition, official Money In The Bank Priority Passes are now available through exclusive partner On Location. Money In The Bank Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and much more. To secure your WWE Priority Pass now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mitbpresale.

Money In The Bank will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and will be available in Canada on WWE Network through Sportsnet+.