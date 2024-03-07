Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Leaving WWE

Mercedes Mone is on the verge of her anticipated debut in AEW during the March 13th episode of Dynamite: Big Business, where she has discussed her exit from WWE.

Formerly known as Sasha Banks, Mone, alongside Trinity Fatu, who is known as Naomi, left WWE in May 2022 over disagreements on their creative direction. On the night of their departure, despite holding the titles of Women's Tag Team Champions, they were scheduled for a Six Pack Challenge in the main event to determine the next contender for the Raw Women's Title.

Following their exit, both wrestlers were eventually released from their contracts months later, with Mone moving to NJPW and Fatu to TNA Wrestling. Although Naomi made her way back to WWE in January, Mone also considered a return. However, discussions with WWE did not progress due to significant differences in financial terms, leading her to sign with a competing wrestling organization.

During her guest appearance on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Mone discussed the details of her walkout. An initial version of the podcast episode was briefly made available on Apple Podcast before it was taken down. Mone shared her perspective on the events that led to her departure.

"That's a big question. That's a big, big question. I really believe in, not only the universe, but I believe in myself and a higher power of light that comes over me. Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity, of just how strong we were. Everybody wanted to talk about it. Everybody wanted to act like they were in the room. Everybody acted like they were in the room, or worked there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what was said. All I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held high. I can't say anything but amazing things to WWE. I'm so thankful to the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me. The dreams that they gave me. So many dreams. I got to chase and live them all. I get to do so much more. I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling in a lot of places."