WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Revolution PPV Surpasses $1 Million in Ticket Sales at Greensboro, North Carolina Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

AEW Revolution PPV Surpasses $1 Million in Ticket Sales at Greensboro, North Carolina Event

AEW achieved significant success with its Revolution pay-per-view event, which took place this past Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The highlight of the event was the legendary Sting, wrestling in what was billed as his last-ever match during the main event. Teaming up with Darby Allin, they emerged victorious against the Young Bucks, securing the AEW tag team titles.

According to Venues Now, the event drew a crowd of 16,118 spectators and generated gate receipts exceeding $1 million, with an average ticket price of $55, the publication reports.

"OVG Hospitality’s food and drink per cap was $19, excluding suites, producing $306,242 in concessions receipts.

For merchandise, run by Oui Vend, the average spend was $21.64, driven by the novelty of Sting’s final match, producing about $349,000 in gross sales. Most everything on the retail end sold out. For the arena, the numbers are on the high end for a family show and more in line with a concert."

WWE Initially Explored Airing a Different Program on Netflix Prior to Finalizing Monday Night Raw Agreement

WWE had initially considered airing a different program, potentially NXT, on Netflix before ultimately deciding to move its premier show, Mo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2024 02:22PM

Source: Scott Johnson, the deputy director of the Greensboro Colisuem, provided the numbers to Venues Now.
Tags: #aew #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86491/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π