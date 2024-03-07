AEW Revolution PPV Surpasses $1 Million in Ticket Sales at Greensboro, North Carolina Event

AEW achieved significant success with its Revolution pay-per-view event, which took place this past Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The highlight of the event was the legendary Sting, wrestling in what was billed as his last-ever match during the main event. Teaming up with Darby Allin, they emerged victorious against the Young Bucks, securing the AEW tag team titles.

According to Venues Now, the event drew a crowd of 16,118 spectators and generated gate receipts exceeding $1 million, with an average ticket price of $55, the publication reports.

"OVG Hospitality’s food and drink per cap was $19, excluding suites, producing $306,242 in concessions receipts.

For merchandise, run by Oui Vend, the average spend was $21.64, driven by the novelty of Sting’s final match, producing about $349,000 in gross sales. Most everything on the retail end sold out. For the arena, the numbers are on the high end for a family show and more in line with a concert."