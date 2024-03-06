WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Hints at Possible WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2024

As previously mentioned, discussions have hinted at John Cena's possible cameo at WWE Wrestlemania 40, aiming for a "fun, short, and memorable" contribution. While speaking on ESPN's First Take, Cena hinted at his participation in Wrestlemania 40, sparking curiosity about his attire preference—jean shorts or a three-piece suit.

“So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking Wrestlemania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.” In January, Cena said the following to ETOnline.com about a potential Wrestlemania appearance… “I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2024 02:14PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #wrestlemania

