John Cena Hints at Possible WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

As previously mentioned, discussions have hinted at John Cena's possible cameo at WWE Wrestlemania 40, aiming for a "fun, short, and memorable" contribution. While speaking on ESPN's First Take, Cena hinted at his participation in Wrestlemania 40, sparking curiosity about his attire preference—jean shorts or a three-piece suit.
“So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking Wrestlemania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.” In January, Cena said the following to ETOnline.com about a potential Wrestlemania appearance… “I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends.”
Ryan Clark asks John Cena if he prefers jorts or suits, but first notes: "Today I'm sitting in Stephen A.'s seat and this the best dressed this seat is going to be for the entire year."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 6, 2024
😳 pic.twitter.com/1doJGRoZMf
⚡ TKO and WWE Firm on No Return for Vince McMahon Following Allegations
Vince McMahon's ongoing separation from TKO and WWE gains further clarity amid serious allegations against him, following a lawsuit from a f [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2024 02:14PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com