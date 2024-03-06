John Cena Hints at Possible WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

As previously mentioned, discussions have hinted at John Cena's possible cameo at WWE Wrestlemania 40, aiming for a "fun, short, and memorable" contribution. While speaking on ESPN's First Take, Cena hinted at his participation in Wrestlemania 40, sparking curiosity about his attire preference—jean shorts or a three-piece suit.

“So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking Wrestlemania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.” In January, Cena said the following to ETOnline.com about a potential Wrestlemania appearance… “I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends.”