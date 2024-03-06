TKO and WWE Firm on No Return for Vince McMahon Following Allegations

Vince McMahon's ongoing separation from TKO and WWE gains further clarity amid serious allegations against him, following a lawsuit from a former WWE employee, Janel Grant. The lawsuit accuses McMahon of sex trafficking, sharing explicit content without consent, among other charges, leading to his resignation from TKO. This distancing is underscored by McMahon's recent sale of 5,350,000 TKO shares worth $412 million, following a previous sale in November for $612 million. Despite these sales, McMahon still holds approximately 15 million shares, or about 9% of all TKO stock.

In a definitive statement at the Morgan Stanley Conference, TKO COO Mark Shapiro emphasized McMahon's complete disengagement from the company, asserting, "We’re not in conversations with him. We don’t know his motives, his plans or his timeline. He doesn’t work for the company, doesn’t come into the office and he’s not coming back to the company. And that’s where we sit." This comment underlines the company's stance and the irreversible nature of McMahon's departure amidst the allegations.