WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Advances Plans for Upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabia Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

WWE Advances Plans for Upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabia Event

WWE is in the process of finalizing its strategy for its next event in Saudi Arabia. Traditionally, Saudi events are broadcast in the afternoon, and it's expected that the upcoming event will follow this pattern. WWE has established a decade-long agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority, receiving significant compensation to organize two events annually within the country.

Pwinsider has revealed that WWE aims for late May to schedule their upcoming Pay-Per-View (PPV) event in Saudi Arabia.

The first of last year's Saudi events was Night of Champions in May, with Crown Jewel taking place in November.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Trade Verbal Jabs Before WWE WrestleMania 40 Clash

Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' impactful promo and the dramatic ending to the recent epis [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2024 02:15PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86469/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π