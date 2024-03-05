WWE Advances Plans for Upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabia Event

WWE is in the process of finalizing its strategy for its next event in Saudi Arabia. Traditionally, Saudi events are broadcast in the afternoon, and it's expected that the upcoming event will follow this pattern. WWE has established a decade-long agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority, receiving significant compensation to organize two events annually within the country.

Pwinsider has revealed that WWE aims for late May to schedule their upcoming Pay-Per-View (PPV) event in Saudi Arabia.

The first of last year's Saudi events was Night of Champions in May, with Crown Jewel taking place in November.