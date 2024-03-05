WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Trade Verbal Jabs Before WWE WrestleMania 40 Clash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Trade Verbal Jabs Before WWE WrestleMania 40 Clash

Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' impactful promo and the dramatic ending to the recent episode of Raw.

After securing a victory in the Elimination Chamber event held in Perth, Australia, McIntyre earned the opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Leading up to their clash, Rollins' attention has been predominantly on Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. He, along with Cody Rhodes, is slated to confront Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match on the first night of WrestleMania.

In the latest episode of Raw, Rollins was seen confronting Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, notably bypassing Drew McIntyre as he made his way into the ring.

Earlier in the evening, McIntyre delivered a sharp critique of Rollins, prompting a reaction from Seth on Twitter following the broadcast.

Rollins expressed his frustrations, stating, "Bitch I’ve been fighting with my soul for the last 2 years to make sure jackoffs like you even have a world title to compete for at Mania."

McIntyre later offered a pointed reply to Rollins, criticizing his actions during the show's concluding segment, reflecting his discontent with Rollins' behavior.

