WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cathy Kelley and Dominik Mysterio Turn Heads with a Bold Shirt Choice

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

Cathy Kelley and Dominik Mysterio Turn Heads with a Bold Shirt Choice

Dominik's penchant for chicken tenders is widely recognized, marking them as his snack of choice. Zelina Vega has taken to prank-calling him, teasing him about his preference for chicken tenders. Adding to the jest, Raw's interviewer Cathy Kelley recently took to Instagram to share a humorous moment involving Dominik.

In her post, Kelley is pictured next to Dominik, who sports a shirt with the phrase "Chicken tender slut." While Kelley strategically places her hands to obscure "chicken tender," the message remains largely discernible.

Cathy Kelley and Dominik Mysterio with a interesting shirt on last night
byu/Which_Sun_4144 inSquaredCircle


Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio #cathy kelley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86467/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π