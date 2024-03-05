Cathy Kelley and Dominik Mysterio Turn Heads with a Bold Shirt Choice

Dominik's penchant for chicken tenders is widely recognized, marking them as his snack of choice. Zelina Vega has taken to prank-calling him, teasing him about his preference for chicken tenders. Adding to the jest, Raw's interviewer Cathy Kelley recently took to Instagram to share a humorous moment involving Dominik.

In her post, Kelley is pictured next to Dominik, who sports a shirt with the phrase "Chicken tender slut." While Kelley strategically places her hands to obscure "chicken tender," the message remains largely discernible.