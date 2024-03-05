WWE Star Alexa Bliss Fights Back Against Online Impersonators

Alexa Bliss has not yet reappeared on WWE programming since the birth of her first child.
During her absence, false accounts have exploited the situation by deceiving individuals. A specific fraudulent account even requested a fan to send them a message on Twitter. Alexa Bliss has today confronted the impersonator directly, demanding they cease impersonating her.
She quoted the following on X:
Maybe stop pretending to be me https://t.co/ia5FzsguFF— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 5, 2024
