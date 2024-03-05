WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Fights Back Against Online Impersonators

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

Alexa Bliss has not yet reappeared on WWE programming since the birth of her first child.

During her absence, false accounts have exploited the situation by deceiving individuals. A specific fraudulent account even requested a fan to send them a message on Twitter. Alexa Bliss has today confronted the impersonator directly, demanding they cease impersonating her.

She quoted the following on X:

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2024 01:50PM


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss

