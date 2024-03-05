Bully Ray Approves of The Rock's Power-Intoxicated Demeanor

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray analyzed comments made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a social media video directed at Cody Rhodes, where he exclaimed, “**** your story!” Additionally, Bully Ray mentioned that his co-host, Dave LaGreca, appears to occupy a significant space in The Rock’s thoughts.

“That vibe that I got from The Rock in that … clip was a more ‘drunk with power’ version of Vince McMahon. Think about it: Mr. McMahon on steroids, no pun intended. That’s the way The Rock is coming off.”

Regarding Dave LaGreca's prominent presence in The Rock's mind without any cost:

“Dave LaGreca lives rent-free in The Rock’s head because The Rock went on social media and he started talking about WrestleMania, he started talking about Seth Rollins, he started talking about Cody Rhodes, and then he started talking about Dave LaGreca. Now, he didn’t call Dave LaGreca by name, but he sure as hell put up a clip of this show of Dave LaGreca going off on one of his rants. So let me have this straight: the biggest star in Hollywood and the biggest star in professional wrestling today, who might even be on some people’s Mount Rushmores, is talking about WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Dave LaGreca? Hmm.”

Below, you can view The Rock's compelling 21-minute monologue.