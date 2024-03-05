Tonight's NXT Roadblock Preview: Championship Clashes, Tony D’Angelo Battles Carmelo Hayes, Shawn Spears Returns, More

Tonight's NXT Roadblock event is set to emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring an exciting lineup. This includes championship contests and the in-ring return of Shawn Spears at NXT since his comeback. The scheduled matches are as follows:

- The Kabuki Warriors square off against Lyra Valyria & Tatum Paxley for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

- Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker take on Chase U for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

- Tony D’Angelo competes against Carmelo Hayes, with the victor earning a shot at Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver.

- Dijak faces Joe Gacy in a grueling Asylum match.

- Shawn Spears returns to action.