WWE Raw Match Alteration Could Impact WrestleMania

In a surprising turn of events on WWE Raw, officials have set the stage for an electrifying Gauntlet match slated for next week, which will determine the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship currently held by GUNTHER. The match is anticipated to be a high-stakes showdown featuring six of WWE's top athletes: Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh.

The announcement came with its share of intrigue as it was revealed that initially, there were eight wrestlers considered for this pivotal match, with two competitors being unexpectedly dropped from the lineup. Speculation has been rife about the selection process, especially with WWE hinting at several potential challengers for GUNTHER's title in the weeks leading up to the announcement. Notably, JD McDonagh and Bronson Reed's inclusion has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike, given their sudden elevation into the title picture without prior build-up.

Insight into this last-minute reshuffling was provided on Wrestling Observer Radio, where renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted, "The interesting thing is if you remember last week when they were building this up, two of the key guys they were building up for this were The Miz and R-Truth and they were nowhere to be seen." This observation was further compounded by Bryan Alvarez's comments highlighting that both The Miz and R-Truth were present on the show but relegated to a segment focused on video games, rather than being spotlighted as contenders in the Gauntlet match. Meltzer speculated, "I think the deal must have been that they were gonna go with them and then they just decided, whatever they're gonna do, they want better wrestlers. Because you can see they loaded it up with Ricochet who hasn't been around, JD who came from nowhere."