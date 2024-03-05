Vince McMahon to Sell Significant Amount of TKO Stock Amid Legal Turmoil

Vince McMahon is in the process of selling a significant block of his TKO stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. McMahon plans to sell 5.35 million shares, with a market value of approximately $411.95 million as indicated in the filing.
The transaction is being facilitated by Morgan Stanley, and post-sale, McMahon will retain ownership of roughly 15 million shares in the company.
This move comes after McMahon's resignation from all his roles at TKO Group in late January, a decision that followed a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. In the lawsuit, McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis are accused of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault, charges that McMahon has refuted.
