WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Vince McMahon to Sell Significant Amount of TKO Stock Amid Legal Turmoil

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

Vince McMahon to Sell Significant Amount of TKO Stock Amid Legal Turmoil

Vince McMahon is in the process of selling a significant block of his TKO stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. McMahon plans to sell 5.35 million shares, with a market value of approximately $411.95 million as indicated in the filing.

The transaction is being facilitated by Morgan Stanley, and post-sale, McMahon will retain ownership of roughly 15 million shares in the company.

This move comes after McMahon's resignation from all his roles at TKO Group in late January, a decision that followed a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. In the lawsuit, McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis are accused of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault, charges that McMahon has refuted.

Paul Heyman Set for 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman, the manager behind some of WWE's greatest talents, is set to join the prestigious ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame later this year [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2024 12:28PM

Source: d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net
Tags: #wwe #tlko #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86443/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π