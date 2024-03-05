Next Week's WWE Raw to Feature Gauntlet Match to Determine Gunther's WrestleMania Opponent

Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 will be determined in an upcoming gauntlet match on WWE Raw. The announcement came during tonight's episode, revealing that Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh are set to compete. The victor will go on to face the leader of Imperium for the prestigious title.

Additionally, the lineup for next week's WWE Raw includes more high-stakes action. Viewers can look forward to:

- The Kabuki Warriors will take on Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

- Becky Lynch will face off against Liv Morgan in what promises to be an electrifying match.