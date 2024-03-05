WWE Salutes Sting's Legendary Career Following Retirement Match at AEW Revolution

WWE paid tribute to Sting's illustrious career during this week’s episode of Raw, celebrating his last match which took place at the AEW Revolution. In his farewell performance, Sting partnered with Darby Allin, retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in the event's headline match.
During the broadcast on Monday, commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged Sting's retirement. Cole specifically noted the end of Sting's professional wrestling journey, expressing gratitude and extending congratulations by stating, "Sting retired from pro wrestling, and adding, thanks for the memories, congratulations Sting.”
WWE THANKED STING YESSS#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pW86iX7HJw— s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 5, 2024
