WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Salutes Sting's Legendary Career Following Retirement Match at AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

WWE Salutes Sting's Legendary Career Following Retirement Match at AEW Revolution

WWE paid tribute to Sting's illustrious career during this week’s episode of Raw, celebrating his last match which took place at the AEW Revolution. In his farewell performance, Sting partnered with Darby Allin, retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in the event's headline match.

During the broadcast on Monday, commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged Sting's retirement. Cole specifically noted the end of Sting's professional wrestling journey, expressing gratitude and extending congratulations by stating, "Sting retired from pro wrestling, and adding, thanks for the memories, congratulations Sting.”

Vince McMahon to Sell Significant Amount of TKO Stock Amid Legal Turmoil

Vince McMahon is in the process of selling a significant block of his TKO stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. McMahon plans to sell 5.3 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2024 06:19AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #sting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86444/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π