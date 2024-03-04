Pat McAfee to Host Live Show at WWE World on Eve of WrestleMania 40

Pat McAfee revealed that his show will be broadcast live from WWE World in Philadelphia on Friday, April 5, just one day prior to WrestleMania 40 Night One. WWE World is set to host a fan festival leading up to WrestleMania, sparking speculation about potential appearances from WWE stars during the show. Tickets can be purchased through the provided link.

🚨 The @PatMcAfeeShow will be coming at you LIVE from #WWEWorld in Philadelphia on April 5, just one day before #WrestleMania XL!



Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/KDcyNsB65s https://t.co/JDS8tlm90f — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2024