Pat McAfee to Host Live Show at WWE World on Eve of WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2024

Pat McAfee to Host Live Show at WWE World on Eve of WrestleMania 40

Pat McAfee revealed that his show will be broadcast live from WWE World in Philadelphia on Friday, April 5, just one day prior to WrestleMania 40 Night One. WWE World is set to host a fan festival leading up to WrestleMania, sparking speculation about potential appearances from WWE stars during the show. Tickets can be purchased through the provided link.

Source: fanaticsevents.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #wwe world #pat mcafee

