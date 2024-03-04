WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Preview: Drew McIntyre Faces Jey Uso as Road to WrestleMania 40 Gains Momentum

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2024

WWE Raw Preview: Drew McIntyre Faces Jey Uso as Road to WrestleMania 40 Gains Momentum

Tonight's WWE RAW emanates from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here's a glimpse at the lineup WWE has unveiled:

- Drew McIntyre squares off against Jey Uso.
- Becky Lynch clashes with Nia Jax.

Paul Heyman Set for 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman, the manager behind some of WWE's greatest talents, is set to join the prestigious ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame later this year [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2024 12:28PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

